By Moses Akaigwe

The Nigerian automobile industry may soon witness a boom following a partnership between GAC Motor Nigeria and the Chinese embassy, which was cemented recently with the handover of a fleet of diplomatic vehicles to the latter in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Cui Jianchun, reiterated China’s support for the Nigerian automobile industry and the support and growth of GAC Motor Nigeria together with Lagos state and the Nigerian government.

It is recalled that GAC Motor Nigeria earlier entered a successful joint venture with the Lagos State government, where Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed an agreement with the auto firm to assemble GAC vehicles in a plant in Lagos.

The joint venture marked the next step of the GAC Motor brand’s local operation and effort to impact positively on the life of Nigerians.

At the Abuja ceremony, Jianchun, emphasised the importance of industrialisation stressing that the drive for local production of GAC vehicles in the country would provide opportunities for young Nigerians to go to China to learn automobile engineering and technology.

“This really is an important time for me, I want to share with you, that yesterday I presented my strategy – Nigeria China GDP Strategy for the next 50 years cooperation. I want to let you know that this year is very special year, as both countries are celebrating 50 years anniversary since we started diplomatic relations 50 years ago in 1971. What I mean here is that in my strategy, one of the most important prioritized areas is the industry.”

The Chinese Ambassador added, “Without industry, you cannot get rich, you cannot get young people to work in this country. So, what I mean here is that today is a good testament that the Chinese embassy, including myself support the industry, the motor industry in Nigeria in form of GAC Motor Nigeria.

“ I believe that in the future, if we get the confidence and get the support from the young Nigerian people, that GAC Motor Nigeria could send more young Nigerians to go to China to learn not only about Chinese culture, but most importantly about skills. In my strategy, I think Industry, Technology and also Talent is very important for the development of Nigeria.

“I also want to take this opportunity to mention that GAC Motor not only represents a Chinese brand, I do believe this is also a good opportunity to let young Nigerians represent a local brand like GAC Motor Nigeria” stated the Ambassador.

Also speaking, Jubril Arogundade, the General Manager, Commercial and Head of Communications, GAC Motor Nigeria, noted that the partnership with the Chinese embassy is a reflection of the wide acceptance of the Chinese innovations and technology in Nigeria and the world at large.

“GAC Motors is today, very delighted to venture into a partnership with the Chinese Embassy. This partnership is not just about growth, but it is a huge reflection and significance, to importance of the wide acceptance of the Chinese innovations and technology in the world and especially here in Nigeria where GAC Motors also operates its automobile company. GAC Motors identifies with young, innovative and brilliant individuals, and our business in Nigeria has enormously carried them along as the visionaries of tomorrow.

We are glad to continue to showcase our strength in automobiles innovation through their young energies.

Our brand has brought hope to the youth by creating industrialization; a factory where many talented Nigerians will have the opportunity to work and prosper as well. These youths are the future of Nigeria and the future is important to us at GAC Motor.”

According to Arogundade, GAC Motors has invested in the future of mobility in Nigeria, and have continued to strengthen our value through strategic partnerships with Government and organizations, while delivering excellent service which is primary to the brands representation.

He further noted that, in recent years, GAC Motor Nigeria has achieved continuous growth results, fully demonstrating the quality, performance and excellence in service of this premium product and the trust it enjoys within the governmental and diplomatic environment.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.