Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Dr. Christian Madubuko, has said the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria will soon open consular office in Awka, the state capital.

Dr. Madubuko said a consular office would lessen the stress and cost of obtaining Chinese visa by traders in the state and, by extension, the South East.

Madubuko disclosed this in Onitsha while addressing traders at weekend during his ongoing visit to the markets in the state consular office will reduce the stress of going to Lagos or Abuja to obtain Chinese visa.

He said Governor Willie Obiano and the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria struck the deal when he visited the governor, in Awka, recently.

The commissioner said the consular office in Awka would equally reduce the cost of procuring Chinese visa for Anambra traders.

He said this is one of the manifestation of governor Obiano’s commitment to improving the welfare of traders in the state.

Madubuko restated the determination of the state government to flush out touts who engage in illegal collection of revenues.

He threatened to sack any market leader who allows extortion and illegal revenue collection to thrive in their markets, and added; “we can corrupt angels in Nigeria.”

He also told the traders and their leaders that those who steal government money would not be allowed to go scot-free, with a damning verdict that traders in the state do not pay tax.

Meanwhile, three hoodlums who engaged in illegal levy collection have been arrested at Onitsha by the commissioner and his team.

One was arrested at Bridgehead, while the other two were arrested at Tracas, Upper Iweka, Onitsha.