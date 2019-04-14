Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Dr. Christian Madubuko, has said that the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria will soon open a Consular office in Awka, the state capital.

He said that the Consular office would lessen the stress and cost of obtaining Chinese visa by traders in Anambra State and the entire South East.

Madubuko who disclosed this in Onitsha while addressing traders at the weekend during his ongoing visit to the markets in the state said the Consular office will reduce the stress of going to Lagos or Abuja to obtain Chinese visa.

He said Governor Willie Obiano and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria struck the deal when the ambassador visited the Governor in Awka recently.

The commissioner said the consular office in Awka will equally reduce the cost of procuring Chinese visa for Anambra state traders.

He said this was one of the manifestations of Governor Obiano’s commitment to improving the welfare of traders in the state.

He restated the determination of the state government to flush out touts who engage in illegal collection of revenues in the state.

The commissioner accused the traders of being part of the extortion and intimidation in Anambra markets but warned them against the dire consequences of such action which he said would impinge on the success of their businesses.

He threatened to sack any market leader who allowed extortion and illegal revenue collection to thrive in their markets, saying “we can corrupt angels in Nigeria.”

He also told the traders and their leaders that those who steal government money would not be allowed to go scot-free, regretting that traders in the state do not pay tax.

Meanwhile, three hoodlums who engaged in illegal levy collection have been arrested in Onitsha by the commissioner and his team. One was arrested at Bridgehead market, while the other two were arrested at Tracas, Upper Iweka, Onitsha.