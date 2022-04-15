From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, has welcomed appeals by Nigerians to save rivers in Osun State.

The response by the embassy followed comments and appeals on social media to save Osun River and the surrounding rivers near Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The Chinese Embassy, in a statement issued in Abuja, noted the accusation by commentators on the mining companies in the area, including those owned by Chinese for causing pollution to the rivers.

The Embassy however said it paid keen attention to the issues raised and would work with the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, to get vital information in order to study the issues and have a clear understanding of the situation.

“Our attention has been drawn to the comments and appeals by some Nigerian netizens on ‘saving the Osun River and the surrounding rivers near Osogbo.’

The Chinese Embassy further said advocacy for the sustainable development and an environment-friendly society is the solid pursuit of China-Africa all-round cooperation.

“The Embassy has always guided and supported the Chinese companies and nationals in Nigeria to abide by the laws and regulations of Nigeria, and to implement the local rules and guidance on labour, environment, health and safety, etc, and would continue its efforts on a much more robust, green and sustainable bilateral cooperation for the benefits of the two countries and two peoples,” the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria added.

On the water pollution issue, the Embassy said it would be welcomed if relevant data, picture and analysis report could be sent to the Embassy’s email address for further assessment and action.