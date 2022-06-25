From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has called for unity among political parties in the country.

The Chinese envoy made the call in Abuja during a symposium organised by the Embassy of China in Nigeria, in conjunction with the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) with the theme: ‘Building China-Nigeria Parties Consonance and Performing Nigeria-China Symphony.”

Cui disclosed that the symposium was aimed at sharing the experience of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and its collaborations with other parties in the country.

Ambassador Cui emphasised that political parties in the country should be united and build strong leadership and independence to foster the country’s development.

Cui also said the leadership and unity of political parties have a great role to play in nation building, adding that there was the need to create a forum for Nigeria political parties to dialogue and work together.

“We have ten lessons, experience. The first is about leadership – how can you lead the people, guide the people and get the support of the people? Chinese People support the Chinese government, the CPC.

“The second is about putting the people first. This is not only about the rhetoric, we have to let the people know what we have done. Political parties should be independent and not dominated by other power,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Betta Edu, called for the inclusion of women in the Nigerian-Chinese Symphony, saying that there are five plans going forward in which one was specifically directed at women.

Edu further said at this point in time in the nation’s building and in collaboration with the Chinese Government, Nigeria must be very particular about building the capacity of women, supporting them to emerge victorious in the next election and supporting women to contribute their quota to nation building.

National Chairman, Accord Party, Mr Mohammed Nalado, said one key lesson from the success of the CPC is how well they have collaborated with other smaller political parties in China to work for the nation’s and citizen’s prosperity.

Nalado also said that the winner takes it all syndrome is one of the major downturns of Nigerian political system which has impeded the nation’s development.