Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Cui Jinachun, has called for collaboration between Nollywood and Asian film industries, to produce works that would promote harmony, peace and unity between both continents.

Jinachun made the call at the opening of the Fourth Asian Film Festival and movie screening in Abuja on Monday.

He also proposed the organising of events in China where Nigerian movies could be watched by Chinese Citizens to educate them more about the country.

He said that Nigeria was critical to Africa and the Nollywood movie industry had taken the lead with a huge potential of driving the goal.

“I am really happy to share my idea with you all and you know this year, we proposed harmony symphony in Nigeria. I think that is how we can find way to promote harmony and symphony.

“So, the fourth Asian film festival is very good. Here, we have nine countries from Asia continent. I think that it is beyond Asia because I believe that harmony is for every nation.

“You know in Asian countries, we have 47; in African continent we have 54 countries, so we can work together to produce film for the harmony of the people, society and the nations.

“I do believe that Nigeria can take the lead because Nollywood is in Nigeria,” he said.

The envoy further said that African countries were specially led by Nigeria in producing more films, saying, ” I do think this is a good idea to promote harmony and symphony”.

He noted that Nigeria had great potentials to produce film in China, lots of opportunities and how the people could do things together with Asian countries, all over the world.

“Because Nigeria particularly leads in producing in the film industry, so I think this kind of factor will give a big push and big momentum to develop Nollywood, especially to Asian countries.

“I hope that next year, maybe Nigeria can do this in China for people to enjoy the film. I think we should make this happen,” Jinachun said.

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-Deneral, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) lauded the Chinese Embassy for always taking the lead in initiatives and events that would foster harmony and unity across all sectors.

Runsewe said that the aim of the event was to create opportunity for countries to exchange views and ideas from different perception of different countries.

According to him, this will make nations understand the importance of culture and that is a rallying point to bringing people together.

“Let me commend the organisers for coming at this time and the nine countries exhibiting and showcasing their strength through films and festivals

“It is a great deal to say that Nigeria is safe and we are happy to join them in this wonderful celebration.

”We will like to be part of it from next year. That is, we will be able to find a way to get Nigerian production to join this. It is never too late that we can use the platform to showcase Nigeria.

“So for me, the Chinese people have succeeded in giving out this platform from us to see the strength of all the nine countries put together and it is a welcome development.

“I look at it as an opportunity for us to also build after this time,” he said.

The NCAC boss said that If somebody had something fair better than a person, the later should take advantage of it.

”So for me, I am looking at something very soon that the African countries will also try and bring up something like this.

“But for now, we must appreciate the Chinese community and the Ambassador who has made this possible.

“The ultimate goal is for us to exchange views and coming to understand that culture is a rallying point to bring people together,” Runswewe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nine Asian countries are China, Iran, Korea, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Syria, participating in the five-day event between Nov. 21 and 24. (NAN)