The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has tasked the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on the need to close ranks and work for the development of the country.

Jianchun made the call during the virtual Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties summit which was monitored in Abuja.

The Chinese envoy stated that going by the good deeds emanating from the success of the CPC in China, the CPC had successfully engendered prosperity, peace and development to the Chinese people through collaboration with other smaller political parties.

Ambassador Jianchun further said it was imperative for the various political parties in the country, particularly the APC and PDP to work in unison for the betterment of Nigerians.

‘Party is not all about power, but about the people and the party really should have the cooperation. Because all the parties have their own purpose, but the most important purpose is serving for the progress of the people for the profit and also for the prospect of the people.

‘So, today is a very special conference with 500 parties from 160 countries and the Chinese President delivered a speech and the purpose is by trying to raise the awareness of the importance of party. Because in most of the countries across the world, party politics is the mainstream and most countries are using party politics to run the country.

‘And we believe that in the 21st century, the first paramount importance is how we can have a party to serve the people, the interest of the people and also to work together to address the challenges. There are huge potentials for the two parties, including PDP, and the APC which are the major parties.

‘I do believe that there are a lot of things that the two parties can share. For example, in China, the party takes the leadership, not only for fighting poverty but for the direction of the country for working together. So, I do believe that the two parties could work together,’ Ambassador Jianchun said.

The Chinese Ambassador further said the lessons learned from China could be beneficial to developing countries as the CPC has helped in lifting 800 million people out of poverty.

Speaking earlier, the President of the People’s Republic of China and the General Secretary of the CPC, Xi Jinping, called on political parties across the world to, at all times, work for the good and development of the people and nations.

President Xi added that over the past 100 years, the CPC succeeded in bringing together, the Chinese people and helped in actualising the monumental transformation of the country and the people.

‘The CPC has always connected the future of the Chinese people with that of other people and stirred the course of Chinese development in line with the clime of the world and tide of times to promote common development and progress of all countries.

‘The historic achievements made by the CPC and the Chinese people would not have been possible without the general support of the world people.

‘On behalf of the Chinese people and the CPC, I will like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the political parties, people and friends. And all people who have cared about, supported and helped the CPC towards the development and reform of China.

‘Political parties, as an important force behind human progress, need to set wide course for, and shoulder their historic responsibilities to ensure the people’s wellbeing and human progress,’ Xi said.

