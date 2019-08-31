Uche Usim, Abuja

China-based building materials company, Sinoria FABCOM has announced plans to float a fiber cement board-manufacturing factory in Abuja. When fully operational, the first line in the fiber cement board factory would be able to produce over five million square meter in a year.

The Deputy General Manager of Sinoria FABCOM, Mr. Jackie Dai Hui made this known at the ongoing Archibuilt 2019 taking place at the International Conference Center in Abuja.

He noted that Sinoria FABCOM, which is part of the Chinese global giant, CNBM, already has an industrial complex in Kuje, Abuja where it set up four years ago for the manufacturing of stone-coated roofing sheets.

Hui added that the firm wants to use its building materials expertise to help solve Nigeria’s housing nightmare by providing quality but affordable building materials.

He explained that his company’s motivation in venturing into the new investment in the manufacture of fibre cement board sprang from the success it had recorded in the production of stone coated roofing sheets.

Jackie Dai Hui, commended the administration of President Buhari for creating the right atmosphere for the industrial growth of the country, noting that Nigeria was on the path of industrial revolution and self-sufficient in the local production of building materials.

He also noted that a few years from now, that many companies in China will find it cheaper to set up factories in the country, because of its huge market potentials which can also become the base for servicing the rest of the African markets.