Uche Usim, Abuja

China-based building materials company, Sinoria FABCOM has announced plans to float a fiber cement board manufacturing factory in Abuja.

When fully operational, the first line in the fiber cement board factory would be able to produce over 5 million square meter in a year.

The Deputy General Manager of Sinoria FABCOM, Mr. Jackie Dai Hui made this known to journalists at the ongoing Archibuilt 2019 talking place at the International Conference Center in Abuja.

He noted that Sinoria FABCOM, which is part of the Chinese global giant, CNBM, already has an industrial complex in Kuje Abuja where it set up four years ago for the manufacturing of stone coated roofing sheet

Hui added that the firm wants to use its building materials expertise to help solve Nigerian housing nightmare by providing quality but affordable building materials.

He said: “Just as Sinoria FABCOM is recognized as a leader in the manufacture of the best quality stone coated tiles and galvanized roofing sheets, our fiber cement board will be the first factory of its kind in Nigeria and the whole of sub Saharan Africa”.

He explained that his company’s motivation in venturing into the new investment in the manufacture of fibre cement board sprang from the success it had recorded in the production of stone coated roofing sheets.

“Our stone coated roofing tiles are adjudged the best in the Nigerian market. Our product, are manufactured here in our facility in Kuje, but are available all over the country and the West African sub-region. We have been able to set ourselves apart from the rest, our product are today the best in the market as a result of the quality which our customers attest to. The new line of production of fiber cement board is a follow up to the tradition we have established for ourselves which is based on quality and customer satisfaction.”

Jackie Dai Hui, commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for creating the right atmosphere for the industrial growth of the country, noting that Nigeria was on the path of industrial revolution and self-sufficient in the local production of building materials.

He also noted that a few years from now many companies in China will find it cheaper to set up factories in the country, because of its huge market potentials which can also become the base for servicing the rest of the African markets.

“Nigeria has all it takes, the raw materials are there and skilled manpower is on the rise, it is only a question of time and I believe this would be very soon, our company Sinoria FABCOM want to be part of the industrial growth and development of Nigeria and that is why we are reinvesting our profit in the new factory rather than taking it back to China.”