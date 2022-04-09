By Lukman Olabiyi

An attempt to enforce the order of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, by the Nigeria Police personnel and official of the court have been frustrated by workers of a Chinese firm in Satellite Town area of Lagos State.

Justice Taiwo had on March 20, 2022, granted prayer of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba to seal off two warehouses belonging to the Chinese firm over alleged franchise infringement.

The two warehouses were located at No 194, Marwa Close, Ijegun Egba, Satallite Town and Iya Abiye Street off Umani Cresent, Opposite Will of God Church, Navy Town.

The warehouses were owned by a Chinese national and his firm, Gaoxi Ong and Chen Xiao Ming.

Apart from sealing off the warehouses, the court also granted prayer of the police to evacuate all the AKT bulbs and exhibits stocked it.