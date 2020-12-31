From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister, Mr. Wang Yi has concluded plans to visit Nigeria.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, disclosed the visit on its Twitter handle, @China_emb_ng saying it would hold between January 4 to 5, 2021.It said the visit was based on the need to deepen cooperation and common development between China and Nigeria.

“At the invitation of Nigerian Foreign Minister @GeoffreyOnyeama, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Nigeria from Jan 4 to 5, 202. First of all, this is based on the special feelings of friendship from generation to generation and sharing weal and woe between China and Africa. China-Africa friendship has a long history. Especially in modern times, the two sides fought together for national independence and liberation, shared weal and woe, supported each other, formed a brotherly friendship, and became each others’ trusted good friend. In the period of development and construction, we joined together again and made progress hand in hand, and became good partners for mutual benefit and win-win progress. For decades, no matter how the international have changed, the friendship between China and Africa has become even stronger, and the torch has been handed down on and on. Our relations have stood up to the test, eliminated the disturbance and become a model for international relations and South-South cooperation,” Wang said.