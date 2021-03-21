(Xinhua/NAN)

A Chinese-funded iron-ore project in Sierra Leone on Saturday announced the commencement of its full-scale operation.

The New Tonkolili Iron-Ore Project, which is invested and operated by Kingho Investment Company Limited (Kingho), a Chinese-owned private company, started operation in September 2020.

The Chinese company’s Chief Executive Officer Zhao Ting said the project covered an area of 408 square kilometres (40,800 hectares) with a resource capacity of 13.7 billion tons.

According to him, the project is also equipped with a complete railway and port logistics transportation system.

Zhao said the project would boost the iron and steel industries both in Sierra Leone and China.

On Jan. 29, the first shipment of iron ore from the project set sail for China.