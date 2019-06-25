Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

Chinese government has awarded scholarship to 95 students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria in the last two years, as part of its effort to assist the nation’s education system.

Vice Chancellor of ABU, Prof Ibrahim Garba, disclosed this recently at the official presentation of awards to the beneficiaries and the commissioning of Language Laboratory as well as a Garden constructed and donated by the Chinese government in the main campus.

Garba said in 2018, the Chinese embassy in Nigeria awarded scholarship to 47 best students from different disciplines while this year another set of students (48) were bestowed with the award.

“In addition the Chinese government has provided a well equipped new language laboratory and a Chinese language teacher, who will teach interested member of the academic community’’.

He said the scholarship award would go along way in encouraging the students to dedicate, concentrate and improve on their academic performance as well as contribute their quota to the country.

On the new language laboratory, the VC said it will not only help students but also assist in research into languages and development activities around the globe.

He expressed satisfaction with the support and assistance of the Chinese embassy in Nigeria and assured the China government that ABU would continue to strengthen the existing relationship.

Earlier, the Chinase Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjiang, represented by the Deputy Ambassador, Mr Zhao Yong Charge, said the award of the scholarship, the commissioning of new language laboratory, and construction of Garden was part of China – Nigerian strategic partnership.

“ I am picturing that the students of ABU could study foreign language with advanced equipment in laboratory and relax in a good garden ‘’ he said.

The Director Directorate of ABU advancement, Prof. Ahmed Adamu, said the students picked for the award were based on their CGPA at the end of last semester examination.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Dean Faculty of Art, Prof. Abubakar Ali Liman described the provision of the new language laboratory in the faculty as a step forward to boost learning in ABU, especially to students and staff of languages.