Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the People’s Republic of China, has disclosed plans to strengthen its educational cooperation with the Federal Government.

The Deputy Ambassador, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Mr Zhao Yong, made the disclosure in Abuja during the presentation ceremony of the Independence award of China-Nigeria friendship to outstanding secondary school students and teachers within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Recall that the Chinese Government had earlier presented awards to employees of indigenous Chinese Companies in Nigeria and some students of the University of Abuja in commemoration of China’s National Day and Nigeria’s Independence.

The award to the teachers and students within Abuja is the third of its series to commemorate the October 1st award of China-Nigeria friendship.

The Chinese Government specifically pledged to promote education exchange and cooperation between China and Nigeria which it said, had always been top on its priority areas in relation with Nigeria.

“Promoting education exchange and cooperation between China and Nigeria has always been on the top of Chinese Embassy’s priority. The Embassy enjoins excellent relationship with the FCT Secondary Education Board.

“In recent years, the 12 China corners have flourished in schools across Abuja. Many cultural exchange events have been jointly held by both sides such as the annual China Image Drawing Competition and China-Nigeria Cultural Fiesta.

“Therefore, I feel honoured to present this October 1st awards of China-Nigeria friendship to the outstanding teachers and students from FCT schools. I hope all the beneficiaries will keep up the constant efforts and excel in your teaching or learning. I sincerely wish you all success in the future,” Zhao said.

During the ceremony, the embassy presented N10,000 cash to 120 students across 10 schools in the FCT and 20,000 to 24 teachers from 12 schools within the FCT.

Zhao further said education was the cornerstone of a nation’s development, adding that in educating the youths, the future of the country is assured.

On his part, the Director of the China Cultural Center in Abuja, Mr Li Xuda, said the future of a country is totally dependent on education.

Li also said it was important for governments to make good policies and investment in education, adding that education remained the cornerstone for development.

“We can say China and Nigeria, we learn from each other. It is a mutual learning and neutral rewarding relationship between China and Nigeria.

“For education, it is important because it is the cornerstone for a country’s development. The future of a country is totally dependent on the development of education, on the development of the young generation.

“It is better for the government to make good policies, pay more attention to education in this field,” Li said.