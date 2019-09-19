Fred Itua, Abuja

As China marks 70 years of its establishment as a nation, and 48 years of diplomatic relations with Nigeria, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria has revealed that its investments in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector has risen to $3 billion.

Vice president of Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, Mr. Li Yuau, who made the disclosure at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, said “preliminary statistics shows that Chinese investment in manufacturing sector in Nigeria has grown rapidly, 3 billion dollars in cumulative terms, creating in the process, tens of thousands of jobs for local communities. This is a testament to mutually beneficial relations between Nigeria and China.”

Mr. Yuau also revealed that, since establishing diplomatic ties with Nigeria in 1971, China has sponsored more than 4,500 officials from Nigeria to China for seminars and workshops.

On the 48 Nigerians given various forms of awards, Yuau explained: “The October 1 award is dedicated to 48 local employees for their dedication to work and for outstanding cooperation to China and Nigeria cooperation.”

He said the Chinese Chamber of Commerce exists to facilitate harmonious trade relations between Chinese companies and Nigeria,.

“This is to promote legitimate interest of China businesses and people. Over the last 70 years, under correct leadership, giant strides have been made.

“Our aim is to promote exchange between China and Nigeria to provide services to Chinese companies. This night is a tribute to China’s achievements in the last 70 years. It is a tribute to the 48 anniversary of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and China,” Yuau emphasised.

He further explained that since the reforms of 1978, China has risen to become the second largest economy in the country world after the United States of America.

“Fortunately, our generation, people like me with white hair have witnessed this great change. About 33 years ago, when I was an embassy staff in Lagos, a lot have change in both Nigeria and China.

“Strong bound of friendship has been sustained between Nigeria and China. We have treated each other equally, with sincerity and friendship, based on mutual trust and assistance. Our friendship has stood the test of changing international landscape and has taking root in our people’s hearts.

“With China’s assistance, airports, sea ports, highways, railways, telecommunication, power etc have been built, upgraded or refurbished. This mutual trust projects has energized Nigeria’s economy and speed up development. We have continued to encourage Chinese companies to increase investments, especially in Agriculture and encourage made in Nigeria goods.”