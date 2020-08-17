Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There was drama in the House of Representatives, on Monday, as the chairman of the House Committee on Treaties and protocol, Ossai Nicholas Ossai, and a co-opted member of the committee, Wole Oke disagreed at an investigative hearing.

Oke, who is also the chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, had raise a point of observation during the investigative hearing on Chinese loans obtained by the federal government to execute rail projects.

When Oke got the nod of the committee chairman to speak, he stated that he wanted to guide Ossai , so that ” we have a very fruitful and result oriented” hearing.

However the chairman retorted :”You can’t guide me. Honourable member you are co-opted into this committee. I am in charge of this committee. Thank you.”

When Ossai eventually requested Oke to proceed with his contribution to the proceeding, the latter said he no longer has any contribution to make and immediately left the Hearing Room 028 venue of the investigative hearing.

Minutes later, the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila made an unscheduled appearance at the hearing room and directed that the Committee take a 10 minutes break. After the speaker’s exit, Ossai announced that the panel will reconvene after 30 minutes.

Earlier, the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, who appeared before the committee, had described the investigation as ” very political” and threatened to disclose contracts awarded by the last Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration.

Amaechi who engaged in hot exchange with the panel chairman, said as a former parliamentarian, he was restraining himself on what to say, so that he would not be accused of subjecting the House to ridicule.