Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Treaties. Agreements and Protocol is to grill the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, next Tuesday, over issues relating to loan agreements signed between Nigeria and other countries.

The committee, which is investigating $400 million loan secured by the government from China, had raised concerns over some clauses which allegedy affects the sovereignty of the country, if the government defaults in repaying the loans.

The panel had adjourned proceeding for one week on Tuesday, saying the AGF and Minister of Finance, Zaniab Ahmed, must be present before it continued with its investigative hearing.

Daily Sun gathered that Malami and Ahmed would be responding to queries on the review and implementation programme of all existing bilateral loan agreements between Nigeria and Chinese Export-Import Bank, and other loans sourced from China to finance the Lagos-Ibadan rail line and other projects.

The letters summoning the two ministers, which was dated August 18, and signed by the chairman of the committee, Ossai Nicholas Ossai requested them to ensure they are present at the committee hearing next Tuesday.

Malami ‘s letter with reference no: NASS/9HR/CT.102/04 requested him to furnish the committee “official documents of the Power of attorney for signing the loans as prescribed in appendix 3 of the loan agreements, certified official copies of the legal opinion given on all facilities as prescribed in appendix 6 of the loans agreements.”

Besides, the AGF is expected to provide official documents of the power of attorney for the appointment of the borrowers process agent on all loan agreements as prescribed in appendix 7 as well as official confirmation letter by the appointed borrowers’ process agents pres ribed in appendix 8 of the loan agreements.

While Ahmed is to provide “All certified official documents of conditions precedent for each drawdown after the first drawdown as required in appendix 2 of the loan agreements.”

“Official documents of the power of attorney for signing the loans as prescribed in appendix 3 of the loan agreements.

“Official documents of power of Attorney for drawdowns as prescribed in appendix 4 of the loan agreements.