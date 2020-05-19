The Chinese “medical experts” that arrived the country on April 8 are with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), its managing director, Michael Yigao, said, yesterday.

The whereabouts of the Chinese team became an issue after the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19 of Thursday.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, had said the federal government could not explain the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team because they are the guests of the CCECC.

But Yigao told reporters yesterday that the team came into the country to specially help CCECC fight the disease and protect its employees.

“The team had a telecast meeting with the minister of health and some doctors around the country and shared their experience in China on how they’re fighting the virus and the meeting was very positive.

“They are here with us and have continued to teach our staff how to protect themselves because protection and prevention are more important than the treatment.

“Most of the workers understand the situation now and they know the risk, so they follow the proper procedures and cooperate with their instructors.”

He said the medical experts would be heading home as soon as the ban on commercial flights to China is lifted.

Yiago praised the Nigerian government for its reaction to fighting the disease, saying the CCECC would like to build on the strong mutual relationship between Nigeria and China.

He said that CCECC would continue to give quality support to the Nigerian people in all areas