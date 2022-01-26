For the Chinese people, the year 2022 is a year of the Tiger, which begins from February 1st, 2022, and ending on January 21st, 2023. The Tiger is known as the king of all beasts in China. The zodiac sign Tiger is a symbol of strength, exorcising evils, and braveness. Many Chinese kids wear hats or shoes with a tiger image of for good luck.

The Tiger ranks third among the animals of the Chinese zodiac. The 12 zodiac animals are, in order: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. Each year is related to an animal sign according to a 12-year-cycle. The most relevant years of the Tiger include 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, and 1938. If you were born in one of the above calendar years, your Chinese zodiac sign is probably the Tiger, and in China you would be known as a Tiger.

People born in a year of the Tiger are brave, competitive, unpredictable, and confident. They are very charming and well-liked by others. But sometimes they are likely to be impetuous, irritable, and overindulgent. With stubborn personalities and tough judgment, Tigers work actively and express themselves boldly, doing things in a high-handed manner. They are authoritative and never go back on what they have said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

People who are born in the Year of the Tiger are known for possessing traits such as bravery, power, strength, competitiveness, and self-confidence. They are known for their charm and are popular with others.

Additionally, Tigers work enthusiastically and confidently express themselves, doing things with a dominant manner. Alongside charming and popular, the characteristics of those born in the Year of the Tiger are also said to include confidence and courage, meaning people born under this sign are thought to be natural leaders.