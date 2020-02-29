Chinese Olympic swimming champion, Sun Yang, has been found guilty of breaching anti-doping rules and handed a maximum eight-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport yesterday, which rules him out of the Tokyo 2020.

This bombshell sanction has been imposed on Sun for refusing to cooperate with sample collectors during a visit to his home, in September 2018, after one of his entourage smashed his blood vial with a hammer, under the impression that the testers were not properly accredited or qualified.

Sun was initially cleared by a subsequent FINA investigation, but CAS has ruled that the 28-year-old failed to provide “a compelling justification to destroy his sample collection containers”. The panel also established that the credentials of the doping control officer in question were in line with international standards.

The ruling reads: “The CAS Panel unanimously determined, to its comfortable satisfaction, that the Athlete violated Article 2.5 Fina DC (Tampering with any part of Doping Control). In particular, the Panel found that the personnel in charge of the doping control complied with all applicable requirements as set out in the International Standard for Testing and Investigations (ISTI).