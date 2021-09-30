Financial institutions should cooperate with related authorities to maintain the steady and healthy development of China’s property market, said a Wednesday meeting.

In the meeting jointly held by the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said under the principle that “houses are for living in, not for speculation,” these institutions should implement prudential management for real estate finance.

The meeting said that housing should never be used as a short-term stimulus for economic growth, calling for efforts to continue improving the financial policy for housing rental.

Financial institutions should also safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of real estate consumers.

The latest data showed that China continued to see its housing market ease in August under strengthened market regulations.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the new home prices in four first-tier cities — Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou — rose 0.3 per cent month on month in August, representing a slower growth pace from the 0.4 per cent seen in July, showed the National Bureau of Statistics. (Xinhua/NAN)

