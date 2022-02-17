Primary and secondary schools in China will appoint vice-principals who will be in charge of law-related affairs to ensure better protection for students and tackle juvenile delinquency and school bullying.

The relevant measures that will come into effect on May 1 require that at least one vice principal responsible for such work is appointed in each primary or secondary school, the Ministry of Education said on Thursday.

The vice-principals will assist with schools’ efforts in safeguarding the rights and interests of the students and preventing juvenile delinquency, as well as participate in the safety management and law-based governance for schools, according to the ministry.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

They will also play an important role in promptly identifying, preventing and addressing school bullying, raising awareness of the law and formulating relevant school protocols, the ministry said.

The measures will prioritise the appointment of such educators in schools in remote or rural areas as well as disadvantaged schools in cities. (Xinhua/NAN)