By Steve Agbota, with agency report

Two Nigerian stowaways have been killed while 12 others have been rescued by fishermen after they were dumped at sea off the coast of Liberia by Chinese cargo ship OPHELIA PANAMA.

After they were rescued by the Liberian fishermen in the waters of Grandcess, Grand Kru county, the 12 Nigerians confessed to being stowaways who unlawfully boarded the Chinese vessel in an attempt to escape to Japan and seek greener pastures.

According to 12 Nigerians, they illegally boarded the vessel at Delta Port, Warri on September 7, with the aim of escaping to Japan in search of greener pastures.

The 12 Nigerians attributed their grim voyage to the harsh economic situation they faced in their country.

Among those rescued were Emmanuel Beal, Mike Wilson, Precious Uwalogho, Igiebo Stephen, Soumo Yoel, and Temeta Adebiyi Adewale, among others.

The group spokesperson, Emmanuel Beal, said they were 14 in number that embarked on the vessel from Nigeria to Japan, but due to maltreatment by the crew onboard, two of their colleagues drowned while attempting to escape.

They alleged that the captain of the MV OPHELIA PANAMA and his crew subjected them to severe torture by spilling chemicals on them, affirming that their two colleagues met their demise after they absconded from the ship and went into the open ocean.

He thanked the local fishermen of the coastal community for coming to their rescue.

Beal said had they not been rescued by the fishermen of Grandcess, they all would have drowned.

Meanwhile, the 12 Nigeria have been turned over to the Liberia Immigration Service for further investigation.

The Immigration officials of the county assured the Nigerians of their protection in keeping with the laws of the country.

Under the international maritime convention, ship masters and crew are required to lock up stowaways found onboard vessels, and treat them humanely until the next port call, where they are expected to be handed over to the immigration authorities for prosecution and possible deportation to their home countries.