By Tony Udemba

Gionee Mobile, a Chinese smartphone manufacturing conglomerate has once again strengthened it’s prime position in Nigeria’s mobile communications market, with the official launch of its latest mobile device, Gionee S12. With the stylish entry of this highly innovative mobile device into the biggest telecommunications market in Africa, there is no doubt that the smartphone giant has further assured of its dedication and passion to continue with the development of innovative devices that would meet up with the specific needs of its teeming customers.

Speaking during the official launch of its new mobile device in Lagos, Managing Director, Gionee Mobile Nigeria, Benneth Ekechukwu, stated that the company has always been known for its innovations and unflinching commitment in the designing and manufacturing of high quality smartphones and related devices. According to him, “we understand that phones are not just necessities, it goes beyond that, it’s a lifestyle. In this company, we have continued to carry out several researches, and that is why Gionee is today officially unveiling yet another innovative and lifestyle model; Gionee 12”. Continuing, he says “ Gionee S12 is in the league of our S-series. S stands for Slim & Selfie. The design is radiant and beautiful. It’s simply OUT OF ORDINARY!”.

Ekechukwu described Gionee S12 as a Quad Rear Camera device with strong configurations of 16MP+2MP+8MP+2MP supported by 96MP Super pixel.

While eulogizing the device for its perfection and unique functions, he noted that the mobile device has provisions for diverse camera experience with its excellent camera configuration for shooting experience. “ the 16MP is the Main camera, 2MP is an Assisted camera, 8MP is for 118degree wide angle camera, 2MP is an Assisted camera”, he added. He stated that its security features supports both rear fingerprint scanner, which can be used to unlock device, for taking pictures, for answering calls, To return back, and AI face unlock, giving you a secure and convenient unlocking experience. He further said that the device runs on the latest android version, Android 10(also known as Android Q) which makes it very fast when browsing. According to him, “ android 10 is the 10th major release and the 17th version of Android mobile operating system. The features are: Live caption, Smart reply, sound amplifier, Gesture navigation, Dark theme, Game changer, Privacy & control, Security, Focus mode, Performance and message sharing. Gionee UI and Smart OS (Operating System) is also embedded in this model to make it dynamic”.

Explaining further, the CEO of Gionee Mobile Nigeria, stated that the device’s 96MP Super pixel makes it a brilliant concept which has the capability to build macro shot to micro shot, just as the 96MP super pixel feature combines multiple images into a single photo, thereby allowing for the creation of a whole new high-quality photo which could be clearly viewed without camera noise when zooming out images.

He revealed that Gionee S12 was specifically built to expand the vision of users, with super visual display of 6.517’’HD+ Waterdrop screen, while stating the purpose of designing and producing the device was essentially aimed at broadening customers horizons which would enable them to capture more beauty of life.

While talking about the exceptional features and capacity of the mobile device to keep customers in power always, he said that the device was furnished with an ultra-long lasting battery of 4000mAh with fast charge. Speaking further, Ekechukwu called on teeming customers and users of mobile phones to visit distributors of Gionee mobile phones in order to purchase the product. In his words, “ Gionee S12 model is now available in Nigeria, and comes in 3D four curved Gradient Colour Back Cover. The available colours are Dazzling Black & Rainbow Blue. I therefore call on our teeming customers and millions of mobile phone users in Nigeria to visit numerous distributors of Gionee products across the country, in order to make their purchases”.