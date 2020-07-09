In a bid to aid accessibility to loan facilities for Small and Medium Scale enterprises (SMEs) from financial institutions, a startup, Chinmark Group, has opened a new office in Lagos with the aim of partnering with small businesses for investment and access to funds.

Management of Chinmark Group are of the view that, over the years, accessibility to loan facilities for Small and Medium Scale enterprises (SMEs) from financial institutions has mostly been enjoyed by large corporations, hence, the need to fill the gap.

While briefing newsmen at the opening ceremony of Chinmark Group, Lagos Branch, recently, the Chairman/President of the company, Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah, said it’s a new dawn for SMEs in Nigeria to access loans at a very low interest rate and also enjoy other business development services that will enable prople build business structure that outlives the founder.

According to him, Chinmark is out to touch lives across sectors with its cutting edge technology and human resources. We are open to partner with farmers in the whole chain of their businesses as well as budding entrepreneurs to make them stand out despite the economic challenges in the world, we also supply state-of-the-art hospital equipment, transport services and consulting services,” he said.

Also speaking, the Lagos Branch Manager, Ezinne Happiness, maintained that the unit would bankroll any feasible and “viable proposals and ideas or going concern, especially from young people.

She added that Chinmark Academy has been designed for individuals and corporate bodies to explore and get their businesses reanimated. We look forward to opening five branches in Lagos to accommodate the enormous businesses who would plug into what we are offering. We have been doing it over the years beyond the shores of Nigeria and will do even greater here,” said Happiness.”