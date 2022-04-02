Actress Chinonso Arubayi has debuted as a producer with her romantic-comedy flick titled, I Am Nazzy.

Directed by Kayode Peters, I Am Nazzy throws up an interesting narrative on identity, as the main character, who is a fast rising artiste accidentally switches places with a doppelganger who lacks the glitz and glam she enjoys.

Among its myriad pleasure points, the flick importantly soars for spotlighting vital conversations on mental health, especially on anxiety and depression. It advocates seeking therapy as the main character unpacks her struggles with a therapist in the movie.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to Arubayi, “The cast hopes to pull on the heartstrings of Nigerians with this romantic comedy while spreading the important message of appreciating the life you have. I am Nazzy shows that all that glitters is not gold; it is a story of life, dreams, hope and self-discovery.”

The film parades some of the best actors in the industry including Jidekene Achufusi, Jimmy Odukoya, Denrele Edun, IK Ogbonna, and Ada Jesus among others.