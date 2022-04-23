By Henry Akubuiro

Applications for the second edition of Chinua Achebe Prize for Nigerian Fiction are now open. This is a prize awarded to Nigerian novelists bSed either home and abroad. The prize was launched by the Anambra State Government in July 2021 to mark the fortieth anniversary of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), founded in 1981 by Professor Chinua Achebe.

The second edition of the 1 million naira prize will be awarded during the ANA International Convention in November, 2022. The prize is open to only novels published between 2021 and 2022. Unpublished works are not eligible for the Chinua Achebe Prize. Only one novel per author will be considered in any one year. Deadline for entries is June 12, 2020

Interested authors should send 6 published copies of their works, including a letter from the publisher to:

Chinua Achebe Prize

C/O

The General Secretary,

Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA),

KM 2, Mamman Vatsa Writers’ Village, Mpape, Abuja

… 2022 ANA literary prizes open

The Association of Nigerian Authors has also announced a range of prizes for its 2022 literary competitions:

ANA Prize For Poetry (published & unpublished) – N 100,000

ANA Prize For Prose Fiction (published & unpublished) – N100,000

ANA Prize For Drama (Published & Unpublished) – N 100,000

ANA Prize For Children’s Literature– 7-13 year rage (Published Works only and Open To All Categories Of Authors) – N100, 0000

ANA/ViviSam Prize for Children Poetry —7-15 years age range (published works only and open to all categories of authors) – N100, 0000

ANA/Abubakar Gimba Prize For Fiction (short story and collection —- published) – N200, 000

ANA/Maria Ajima Prize For Literary Criticism (focused on criticism of emergent Nigerian literature) – N100, 000

ANA/Jerry Agada Prize For Idoma

Language Literature (published & unpublished) – 150,000

Requirements

Works entered should have been published between 2020 and 2022. An entry fee of N3, 000 (per entry) is required for all the prizes.The fee is to be paid by the author or the publisher in favour of: Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), First Bank of Nigeria, No: 2020543538

The entry fee, said organisers, is for the purpose of prize administration only. A photocopy of the appropriate Deposit Slip[s] must accompany requirement the entry —six copies (6) of the book or manuscript to be entered, specifying the Prize being entered for, alongside a covering letter and the photocopy of the deposit slip used in requirement 1 above, should be sent by post to the same address as in Chinua Achebe Prize for Literature.

The covering letter should contain accurate contact details of the writer or/and publisher of the work, including email and surface mail addresses and telephone numbers. Multiple entries, where applicable, are allowed, but a work must not have been entered for the same prize prior to the present entry, and it must have been published between 2020 and 2022.

General instruction

The works that are to be submitted in all categories should be original and not recast(s) of already existing works. All submissions are subjected to copyright laws of Nigeria, as authors should note that they retain full responsibility for any sort of infringement.

For ANA/ Maria Ajima Prize for Literary Criticism, only published works are accepted) and the length should be not more than 15 pages of A4 paper size following the format of academic essays.

Five hard copies as loose sheets or as a bound monograph are to be submitted to ANA, plus a soft copy sent by email to: [email protected] and [email protected]

Deadline for all for the receipt of this category of entries is 28th May, 2022. A shortlist will be announced in September, 2021, while winners of the prizes will be announced by the judges during the forthcoming annual convention, said Maik Ortsega, the association’s General Secretary.