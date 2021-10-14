From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Actors Guild of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter on Thursday welcomed veteran actor, Chief Chinwetalu Agu, back to Enugu after his ordeal with the Nigerian Army and Department of State Security (DSS).

The actor who was picked up at Upper Iweka for wearing a Biafra themed regalia returned to a rousing welcome by members of AGN led by its state Chairman, Brown Ene on Thursday.

Agu who narrated part of his ordeal in detention said that senior security officers ceased the opportunity to familiarize with him.

“It didn’t start well but God took control. I was only buying bread for the poor. Soldiers came in and started scattering things. They said they are calling me in the office but they did not tell me my offence. Because they did not tell me my offence, I refused to follow them.

“That drama that took place was important so that they will know that Igbo are here. That moment of Upper Iweka till the time we got to the army barracks close to Zik Mausoleum, to 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and to DSS office in Abuja, nobody touched me. They treated me with respect.

“Every officer wanted to be involved in the case so that they can have opportunity to interact with Chinwetalu Agu. My advice is that herders should stop vandalising farms in Igbo land. That is where get our food. While we were coming back to East by road, we saw vast land that are wasting away in the North but they left that place to come and destroy our farms here.

Mr. Brown Ene, who organized the reception said that he was grateful to God for Agu’s safe return to Enugu.

Ene insisted that Agu had not committed any offence which would warrant his arrest, but advised entertainers to be careful with their actions because they can be easily misunderstood.

