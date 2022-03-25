Prince Chinyere Uwabie Jnr, aka Bablo J, has defeated 36 contestants to win the second edition of Jungle Search reality television show.

Uwabie went home with $10,000 worth of prizes, including a plot of land, car, and vacation.

Uwadibe hails from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, but is based in Lagos. He said, “I will visit the less privileged homes and donate items to them.”

Uwabie is a rap artist and has been in the music industry for a while. He disclosed “I have worked with artistes like Timaya, Duncan Mighty, Waconzy among others and I decided to go into the show because I always like to develop myself to see how I can cope with the other side of life.

Talking about his experience during the competition, Bablo J added, “In the first week of the jungle, I thought I will fall sick because of the different and difficult tasks we were exposed to but luckily I didn’t. I joined the jungle to discover myself but as time went on, I knew that I was going to win the show from the comments I was receiving from my fans and friends. During the show, we were allowed to use our phones for one hour every day. From comments, I knew that if I don’t win the show, a lot of people will be disappointed, but glory be to God, I eventually won the show.”

Beaming with smiles, Uwabie said, “I am a whole new person since after the show. In the jungle, I discovered some innate qualities in me. Also, I had to try to interact with other contestants in the house and let it not look as if one is being proud of himself, but because we are from different backgrounds, it was obvious that some contestants do not like me because of the way I do my things.

Some of them felt intimidated and after the show, they told me that they knew I was going to win the show. I am fulfilled that I eventually emerged as the winner.”

Samuel Olumide Adebimpe, aka Samflex, second runner up, a 400 level student Computer and Communication Engineering, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, said during the competition, “ It was hectic. It wasn’t easy, the training was hard but it is for my own benefit. I met a quite different character in the House but I had to develop a manner to communicate with them have come from different backgrounds.

“I went there with a different mindset, but after the training, I saw the difference. I felt I was the champion. Our captain, (moderator) taught us a lot of things. I learned a lot of things there; we were given different tasks and it has really helped me.

I also realised that the more responsibility given to you helps you to progress, makes life easier and you become more responsible”.

Samuel recalled that they were 36 contestants and we spent 36 days in the house. “ One of the tasks that I found very hectic was the one we had to pass through a lot of obstacles, juggling through different difficult tasks. When it comes to creativity, the show has helped me because some of the tasks given to us deal with creativity and I like creativity a lot because it helped me to discover some talents I never knew that I had.

“ I also sing but when I’m singing I always had stage fright, but during the show, we had a lot of presentations and one of it was to perform one of the talents that we had. When I got in front of the camera, I was able to overcome the stage fright and now I don’t have stage fright anymore.

Samuel reveals that the competition has helped me learn a lot and I say thank you to the organisers of the show for the exposure that they have given to me. Although, I intend to participate in other reality shows in the country that will help me further realise my dreams. Participating in the Jungle Search Reality Television show is just the starting point for me. He said.

Samuel promised to continue with his musical career and other forms of creativity, though, I love robotics, I have a lot of things that I want to continue on my own even with my modeling career.