Investment banker and Chief Executive Officer of Afrinvest West Africa Limited, Prince Ike Chioke has applauded Governor of Anambra State, Willi Obiano on the successful completion and test-running of Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri.

Chioke who is Chairman ,Governing Council of Anambra Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) observed that with the successful test-running of the airport, Governor Obiano has opened a new corridor for investment and economic prosperity of the entire South East region of Nigeria.

Speaking shortly after successfully landing the first private jet at the airport, Chioke commended Obiano’s foresight, astute management of men and resources and his resounding economic vision that has mapped a pathway of prosperity for Ndi Anambra.

According to him, with an International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Anambra has fully stepped into its role as the gateway to the Eastern economy.

“Every kind of investment will come in; hotels, aviation handling equipment and others. Chief Allen Onyema, the CEO of Air Peace is likely to build a hangar for his aircrafts here. There are many other investors that will now come to Anambra,” Chioke said.

On the impact of the airport on domestic and international trade in the state, Chioke further observed that “Anambra State is known as the home of most of Nigeria’s international business men and women. The airport will enhance trade with China and other economic powers. The runway is big enough to take cargo planes. There’s a lot of catalysing opportunities coming from this airport. Schools and universities will pop up here because more people will be moving to this area because of the investment opportunities. It will ripple across Anambra State and the entire region.”