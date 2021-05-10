The first in the series of the Chioma Ajunwa Foundation grassroots sports initiative takes off Monday at the Yaba College of Technology sports complex in Lagos.

Over 700 kids drawn from 35 schools will participate in the talent hunt programme for athletics, football and taekwondo. The events will start at 9.00am.

“We are expecting a big turn out of pupils for the event. We have 35 kids from 20 schools participating in the sports drill,” said Prince Henry Amike who is director general of the Chioma Ajunwa Foundation.

After Lagos, the train will move to Abia, Edo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo and Abuja.

The programme is part of celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of Chioma Ajunwa winning the 1996 Olympics women long jump gold. It was the first of it’s kind in Africa. The 7.12m remains the African and Nigeria record.