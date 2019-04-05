Talented Nollywood stars, Chioma Akpotha, Toyin Abrahim, Kalu Ikeagwu and others have teamed up for a new movie, `Street Kid.’

The story is about history of how a backstreet child, who was forced into hawking for subsistence by his step mother, helped a rich kid win a national schools spelling competition using Nigerian languages

‘Street Kid’ also features Jibola Dabo, Racheal Oniga, Patrick Doyle, Femi Durojaye; introducing Joshua Ani as the street kid and Kenneth Enweremadu as the rich kid amongst others.

The movie had already received the endorsement of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

Abraham and Akpotha had earlier teamed up for 2018 blockbuster, ‘The Ghost and the Tout.’

Both actresses are leading some Nollywood stars for ‘Street Kid.’

The movie was produced by Wale Muraina and directed by Tony Dudu.

According to Muraina ‘Street Kid’ is scheduled for cinema release on May 24, 2019. (NAN)