From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Chairman of Chisco Group, Chief Chidi Anyaegbu (Okeiyi Amichi), has congratulated Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on his declaration as the winner of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), at about 2 am on Wednesday, declared the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor as the winner of the keenly contested poll.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Soludo polled a total of 112,229 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled a total of 53,807 votes.

Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received 43,285 votes to come third, while Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) polled a total of 21,261 votes, to come fourth.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The state returning officer for the election, Prof Florence Obi, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, pronounced Soludo the winner of the poll, having gathered the highest number of the valid votes cast.

‘That Charles Chukwuma Soludo, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,’ she declared.

Anyaegbu, in a statement, expressed profound joy over the peaceful election in the state noting that the people chose the best candidate to handle the affairs of government in the next four years.

The business mogul said that he was confident that Soludo would perform excellently well considering his intimidating credentials and past records of excellent performances even at the CBN.

He called on the Governor-elect to run an all-inclusive government and ensure that his policies are people-oriented.

‘This is the surest way to effectively reward the trust the people have reposed in you,’ Anyaegbu said.

He prayed that Soludo’s tenure would bring blessings and prosperity to the people of Anambra, also praying that the Governor-elect would consolidate on the achievements of Governor Willie Obiano, particularly in the area of security and infrastructure development.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .