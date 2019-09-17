Ngozi Nwoke

Chairman, Chisco Group of Companies, Chief Chidi Anyaegbu, has applauded Air Peace boss, Chief Allen Onyema, in volunteering to evacuate 187 Nigerian returnees from South Africa.

Anyaegbu said it could only take someone with human sympathy to carry out such magnanimous act.

The resurgence in South Africa of wanton aggression against Nigerians and some other foreign nationals has incurred the anger of Nigerians and the Federal Government.

According to Anyaegbu, Air Peace has made history, which has left an indelible mark in the minds of Nigerians, both globally and internationally, especially to the affected victims, who were flown back to Nigeria, through the free rescue mission.

He said Nigerians needed to assist government.

“Chief Onyema is known for his show of support for the sustenance and growth of humanity.

This kind act can only be done by an illustrious man with an exceptional heart of empathy. I am not surprised at his kind gesture, because this is not the first time, neither is it the second time he has volunteered to single-handedly offer a helping hand in times like this, especially for one that involves human lives. He is a dogged advocate for the well-being of Nigerians.

“During the Niger Delta amnesty programme, he was the coordinator of the presidential amnesty transformation programme and chairman of the Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria, where he demonstrated a similar benevolence to the Niger Delta region by impacting massively in empowerment schemes which benefited the grassroots. Who can believe that he spent N280 million, to convey returnees from South Africa? But he did it free of charge and without the assistance of anyone. We are proud of him,” Anyaegbu said.

He also condemned the ongoing violence on foreign nationals, saying it is unfortunate and unacceptable.