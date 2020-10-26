Derek Chisora believes he will get the chance to fight Tyson Fury for a third time if he manages to defeat Oleksandr Usyk next week.

A shot at a world title is on the line when the British heavyweight takes on his Ukrainian counterpart on Saturday, October 31.

WBO mandatory challenger Usyk is already set to face unified champion Anthony Joshua, but Chisora is already looking beyond fighting him and pursuing a trilogy clash with WBC champion Fury if he emerges victorious.

‘I think it would be a great fight to have with ‘The Gypsy King’, because he’s always promised me a third fight,’ Chisora told Sky Sports.

‘He owes me anyway, because we speak every day, and he owes me that fight.

‘He’s always saying he wants to give me another fight, so he’s a man of his word, so that would be the fight I would like to have.’

Fury defeated Chisora in their previous two fights, winning on points at the Wembley Arena in July 2011, before winning with a 10th-round retirement at London’s Excel Arena in November 2014.

Chisora nevertheless claims he holds a good relationship with Fury, while also stating he maintains regular contact with Joshua.

‘You know what, I get on with everybody, but when it comes to fight, it’s fight time.

‘It’s just business. After all, when the gloves are off, it’s all hugs and kisses, so if it happens, it happens.’

Ilaji Resort to host WBF World Boxing title bout

The Chairman and CEO of the prestigious Ilaji Sports and Resort Ibadan, Mr. Dotun Sanusi has given his nod to the hosting of the historic World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Featherweight Title bout between Ridwan Oyekola (Nigeria) and Jose Ramos Savin (Spain) slated for 27th December 2020.

The philanthropist who just celebrated his 52nd birthday endorsed the epic bout and pronounced his support for the boxing show while launching Ilaji Soccer Academy collaboration with Malaga CF during the week.

Sanusi in his remarks after a brief meeting held at the lounge of Ilaji Resort after the Malaga CF/Ilaji FC event charged the Ibadan born boxer, Oyekola popularly known as ‘Scorpion’ to do the nation proud by ensuring a victory against the Spanish opponent while also promising to support his preparation towards the big fight.

Reacting to the good gesture of Sanusi, the President of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) Dr. Rafiu Ladipo thanked the CEO of Ilaji Resort for supporting the World title bout which will definitely bring another honour to Ibadan.

“Another history is about to be made in Ibadan, as the World Boxing Federation (WBF) has officially sanctioned an International Super Featherweight Title bout between our own Ridwan Oyekola (Nigeria) and Jose Ramos Savin (Spain) by the President World Boxing Federation Howard Goldberg. We need huge money to execute this bout and Sanusi has just come to our aid.

“We are going to ensure a good preparation for Oyekola so he could do the nation proud and the part of NBBofC, and we’re calling to other corporate bodies and Oyo State government for support for this bout as there are many other logistical needs to make the event an itch-free”, Ladipo noted.

Other members of the planning committee that attended the meeting involved the Secretary of NBBofC Remi Aboderin, the CEO of Core Afrique Boxing Promotion, who is promoting the fight, Sola Ayodele Popularly known as Sola Ford, the Chairman of Oyo State chapter of NBBofC Mr. Gbenga Opaleye and Olanrewaju Agiri, a journalist and Chief Operation officer (COO) of the Golden Gloves Boxing Promotion.

The event has also been confirmed by a Spanish media ‘Solid Shock Press’ that wrote on its website: “Confirmed the fight of our boxer José Ramos Savin versus Ridwan Oyekola next December 27, 2020. The Spanish fighter will travel to the African continent for the Intercontinental Super Pluma (WBF) World Boxing Federation specifically in Ibadan, Nigeria, where Oyekola is a native”.

Hoodlums attack Complete Sports

The head office of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers in Okota, Lagos, Nigeria has been attacked by hoodlums.

The hoodlums seized on the curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government in the wake of the violence and looting that engulfed the state in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in the country, to carry out the attack.

In a signed statement, Group Managing Director of Complete Sports, Dr. Mumini Alao, said: “The hoodlums came very early on Sunday morning, 25 October, 2020. They attacked our office security guards, tied them up and proceeded to ransack several offices in the building. Luckily for us, one of the guards escaped to raise the alarm, thus forcing the fleeing hoodlums to abandon some of their loot, including a Toyota Corolla car, Apple desktop, HP laptop and several GSM phones taken from our premises.

“The incident has been reported at the Okota Police station, while two of our personnel that were injured by the hoodlums have been treated at a private hospital.”

Complete Sports is the pioneer all-sports publication in Nigeria. It was first published in November, 1995 and will clock 25 years on the newsstand next month.

Bach to accept Seoul Peace Prize

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is to receive the Seoul Peace Prize remotely after deciding against travelling to the South Korean capital to accept the award because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the IOC confirmed Bach would not attend tomorrow’s ceremony in person and would instead take part virtually.

Bach had been due to travel to Seoul to accept the prize, which he was awarded for his role in staging the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Pyeongchang 2018 saw South Korea and North Korea march together in the Opening Ceremony, while the two countries, still technically at war, also combined to form a joint women’s ice hockey team.

“Because of the deteriorating situation in Switzerland and Europe, which makes travelling even more difficult, the IOC President, together with the IOC and the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation, has decided that his participation in the award ceremony on Monday would be virtual,” the IOC spokesperson said.

The visit to Seoul to accept the award – established in 1990 to commemorate the success of the 1988 Olympics in the South Korean capital of Seoul, celebrating the harmony and friendship of competition – was set to be Bach’s longest trip since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Typically Bach is a frequent international traveller, but restrictions imposed across the world have forced him to conduct business remotely over the past seven months.

The IOC President is planning a trip to Tokyo next month to meet new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga but no dates have been confirmed.

He has not been able to visit the Japanese capital to inspect preparations for the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games since the coronavirus pandemic ground international travel to a halt, but World Athletics President Sebastian Coe went to Tokyo earlier this month.

Bach’s last trip was a short visit to Imola to attend the International Cycling Union Road World Championships last month.

Tokyo 2020 Torches to be put on display

Torches for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games are to be put on public display in what organizers have called “a wonderful opportunity to see these valuable items up close”.

A touring exhibition is set to begin on November 2nd at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) office.

The torches can be seen in the Olympics and Paralympics Flags exhibition.

They will remain on display until November 10th before beginning a tour of the 62 municipalities of Tokyo.

The exhibition is set to open each day from 9.30 am to 6.15 pm local time and will include an example of the torches used for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Visitors will not be permitted to handle the torches,” Tokyo 2020 said.

Those attending the exhibition have been asked for their cooperation “with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure safety”.

Tokyo 2020 added “infection control measures will be in place at each venue based on the TMG’s roadmap to overcoming COVID-19”.

Organisers plan for the tour to last until July 3rd.

The final exhibition will be at the Shinjuku Sports Center but they have warned the scheduled exhibition “may be suspended in the future depending on the novel coronavirus situation”.

The original flame has been displayed in a safety lamp at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo since the beginning of September.

It had been kindled from the rays of the sun at Ancient Olympia in March.

Organisers plan for the Torch Relay to begin on March 25th next year at the J-Village in Fukushima.

Some 10,000 runners are expected to carry the flame across Japan as it makes its way to Tokyo for the Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 23 2021.

The Games have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.