Leading premium fruit juice brand, Chivita 100 percent, has emerged as the Best Premium Quality Natural Fruit Juice Brand of the decade at the recently held West Africa Brands Excellence Awards in Lagos to mark its 10th anniversary of recognising excellence and to celebrate the 2021 winners.

The West Africa Brands Excellence Awards is awarded annually to companies, agencies & brands that have been consistent in delivering impressive results within the 12 months of review, as well as to individuals who have shown true achievements in their respective sectors.

The award is a recognition of Chivita 100 percent market leadership in the fruit juice category as it continues to be at the forefront of enlightening and promoting 100 percent fruit juice consumption for everyday wellness. Chivita 100 percent is a Proudly Nigerian premium fruit juice produced from best quality real natural fruits with no added sugar, no artificial colors, and no preservatives. It is perfect as a daily source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which provide nourishment for health-conscious consumers.

According to the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria, the organisers of the 10th West Africa Brands Excellence Awards, “Chivita 100 percent has been recognised as the fruit juice brand of the decade because of its immense contributions to the growth, development, continuous innovation, and market leadership in the fruit juice category of the Nigerian Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry.”

Speaking on the award, Managing Director of CHI Limited, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, thanked its organisers for recognizing Chivita 100 percent’s strides for innovative excellence in the last decade. “The fruit juice brand of the decade award for Chivita 100 percent is a positive scorecard of our efforts to maintain dominance in the fruit juice category through innovation, consumer satisfaction and driving the 100 percent fruit juice consumption narrative in Nigeria through advocacy and engagements,” he added.

Chivita 100 percent offers consumers a range of nourishing 100 percent fruit juice choices.