For the second year running, Chivita 100 % won the highly coveted Outstanding Juice Brand of the Year Award at the prestigious Marketing Edge Awards for Excellence, and thereby affirming its dominance in the Nigerian juice brand segment.

Chivita 100 % Fruit Juice was adjudged winner of the highly competitive category because of its outstanding brand equity, segment leadership, customer engagement and innovative integrated marketing communications – across traditional and digital.

Made from real natural fruits with no added sugar or preservatives, Chivita 100 % is a convenient, delicious, healthy and nutritious 100 % fruit juice. It offers health-conscious consumers a range of refreshing and nourishing fruit choices as an addition for a complete breakfast diet.

According to organisers of the awards, the selection of Chivita 100 % was as a result of painstaking industry reviews and assessment of the patriotic contributions of the brand to the growth, development and continuing evolution of the juice segment in the country.

“The brand has demonstrated robust commitment to excellence as well as the enthronement and sustenance of global best practices in the industry. Chivita 100 % has also shown an uncommon innovativeness for market leadership, and this is why our jury decided that Chivita 100 % was deserving of the recognition and celebration,” the organisers stated.

Speaking after receiving the award, the Marketing Director, Chi Limited, Mr. Probal Bhattacharya, commended the organisers of the awards for recognising Chivita 100 %’s strides as a market leader in the juice segment.

“We would continue to ensure innovative excellence, and grow consumer confidence, which has seen Chivita 100 % win the Outstanding Juice Brand of the Year Award for consecutive years. For many consumers, Chivita 100 % has become a preferred lifestyle brand of choice for its great health, nutrition and refreshment value as part of a complete breakfast requirement,” he stated.