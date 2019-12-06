As part of this year’s World Quality Day celebrations, leading fruit juice brand, Chivita 100%, emerged as the Brand of the Year at the recently held Global Quality Excellence Award in Lagos. This represents another milestone for a brand that has continually grown its mindshare through innovative quality, effective communication and consumer satisfaction.

The award which was organized by the World Quality Alliance recognizes excellence in quality conformance to customer needs and promotes awareness of the important contributions that quality makes toward a nation’s growth and prosperity.

Chivita 100% is a nationally produced 100% fruit juice made from real natural fruits with no added sugar, no artificial colours and no preservatives. It is perfect as a daily source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which provide nourishment for health conscious consumers.

According to Ifeoma Esorougwe, the Executive Director, World Quality Alliance, “the Global Quality Excellence Brand of the Year Award is an opportunity for Chivita 100% to be recognized as the number one fruit juice in Nigeria and the responsibility to ensure that it continues to deliver superior quality that consistently exceed consumer expectations.”

Speaking on the award, Managing Director of Chi Limited, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, stated that the award was a welcome development and underscores the organization’s commitment and passion to creating the highest quality fruit juice available in the market today.

“The Global Quality Excellence Brand of the Year Award for Chivita 100% also validates our resolve to ensure that our range of Chivita products, including Chivita 100%, continue to be admired for their health, nutrition and high quality,” he added.

Chivita 100% is convenient, delicious and offers consumers a range of nourishing 100% fruit juice choices. It is available in 1Litre pack sizes in four variants – Real Orange, Real Apple, Real Pineapple and Red Grape.