Chivita 100 % Fruit Juice has won the 2020 Marketing Edge Outstanding Juice Brand Award. This year’s award makes it the fourth time in five years that Chivita 100per cent is coming top in this category and thereby reaffirms its dominance in the fruit juice market.

The award is seen as a deserved recognition for the brand’s category leadership which it has earned through superior product quality, consistent innovation, advocacy, as well as engagement approach aimed at deepening conversations on the role of 100% fruit juice in everyday wellness. Renowned for its quality nourishment, Chivita 100% is a great tasting 100% fruit juice made from real natural fruits with no added sugar, no artificial colours and no preservatives.

The Marketing Edge Award has over the years become recognised as a respected platform in the Brands and Marketing Communication sector due to its in-depth understanding and unbiased role in critical analysis of the sector.

According to the award organizers, the nomination and subsequent emergence of Chivita 100% as the Outstanding Juice Brand of the Year was a product of painstaking review and assessment of the Juice segment of the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector of the Nigerian economy.

“It is on record that Chivita 100% has since its entry into the market dominated the Juice segment with variants that are individually iconic brands. It has also brought so much innovation to product development, packaging, branding and advocacy. This development has literally shot it to the peak of the pack in its product segment and sustained it there,” they stated.

Responding on behalf of CHI Limited, Brand Manager, Chivita, Ademola Mafikuyomi, stated that the Marketing Edge Most Outstanding Juice Brand of the Year award for Chivita 100% is the latest in a long line of awards for the brand. “We are delighted to receive this recognition for the superior quality and innovation of Chivita 100%. The award further encourages us in our drive as the market leader in the fruit juice category to champion the 100% fruit juice consumption narrative in Nigeria,” he said.

Chivita 100% is an important source of vitamins and minerals and offers the same healthy nutrient quality found in whole fruits. It is available in five variants of Orange, Pineapple, Apple, Red Grape and Lychee Blend, and can be enjoyed by consumers who desire healthy nourishment.