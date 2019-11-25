Chivita 100% has won the Most Innovative Fruit Juice Brand of the Year Award at the recently held 2019 Marketing World Awards.

The award re-affirms the brand’s dominance in the Nigerian fruit juice segment and is seen as a deserved recognition for the brand’s category leadership which it has earned through superior product quality and its innovative approach at deepening conversations on the role of 100 per cent fruit juice in daily wellness.

As the market leader in the fruit juice category, Chivita 100 per cent has been championing the 100 per cent fruit juice consumption narrative in Nigeria through advocacy and engagements. The results are the recognitions and increasing number of satisfied consumers who are embracing Chivita 100 per cent call for a personal journey of everyday wellness.

According to Akin Naphtal, CEO, Instinct Wave, organizers of the Marketing World Awards, Chivita 100 per cent fruit juice has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and an uncommon innovativeness for market leadership. “In the last 12 months, through monthly advocacy and engagements, Chivita 100 per cent has been at the forefront of enlightening and promoting daily 100 per cent fruit juice consumption for everyday wellness. The brand’s October 17th celebration of Chivita World Juice Day, the first of its kind in Nigeria, was a highpoint and competitive edge for recognition in this category,” he stated. The Marketing World Awards celebrates brands, organizations and individuals that have delivered superior product values to the market and exhibited excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies.

Speaking on the award, Chi Limited’s Managing Director, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, commended and appreciated the organizers for recognizing Chivita 100 per cent strides in innovativeness for market leadership.

“We would continue to ensure the innovative excellence which has seen Chivita 100 per cent win the Most Innovative Juice Brand of the Year Award. This award is a recognition of our efforts at taking the lead in superior product quality and drive for awareness on the role of 100% fruit juice in everyday wellness,” he said.