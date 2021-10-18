Leading fruit juice brand, Chivita held its 3rd Annual Chivita World Juice Day. This year’s edition of the event provided the platform to educate and encourage consumers to be focused in taking control of their own well-being with fruit juices as part of their daily nutrition for wellness. It was also an opportunity to showcase creative expressions with Chivita fruit juices from mixologists, availing discerning consumers the license to create their own exciting recipes and experience the combos to boost their health their way. The theme for this year’s edition of the event, “Fruit Juice: Powering my Health My Way”, calls on consumers to step forward and be involved in taking practical steps in lifestyle modifications, self awareness and choosing to consume food and drinks that enhance daily nutrition by actively including fruit juices to boost their health and well-being, but most importantly, achieving this on their own terms.

In her welcome speech, the Marketing Director of CHI Limited, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, stated that the focus for this year’s Chivita World Juice Day was to challenge consumers to take control of their health on their own terms by including fruit juices as a part of their daily nutrition for wellness.

“In partnership with health and nutrition experts who will share their perspectives on boosting wellness with consumption of fruit juice as part of our daily health routine, this year’s Chivita World Juice Day event also provides a platform to encourage delightful creativity with mixologists demonstrating new and exciting recipes of mocktails, mixes and blends with Chivita brands to boost your health,” she said.

