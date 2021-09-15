It was an evening of recognition and celebration at the recently held 2021 edition of the Marketing Edge Awards that saw two brands from the stable of CHI Limited honoured for delivering value to the market with effective marketing strategies, guaranteeing leadership in their respective categories. The event, which is one of the biggest gatherings of brands and marketing industry stakeholders in Nigeria, saw leading juice brand, Chivita emerge as the Outstanding Juice Brand of the Decade, while Hollandia Yoghurt emerged as the Outstanding Dairy Brand of the Year.

According to the organisers of the award, the emergence of Chivita as Marketing Edge Outstanding Juice Brand of the Decade and Hollandia Yoghurt as the Outstanding Dairy Brand of the Year was an attestation to the high equity which both brands have attained as well as the splendid traction they have gained among Nigerians across varying demographics and geographies.

“Chivita and Hollandia Yoghurt have continued to expand their coast and frontiers in the Nigerian FMCG eco-system. Indeed, both brands have maintained a domineering presence in the juice and dairy segment of the market. The uniqueness of their offerings for families/kids, corporates and individuals, brand extension, effective route to market and brand building activities over the years, have continued to guarantee Chivita and Hollandia Yoghurt an unprecedented rise in brand equity and talk-ability,” the award organisers stated.

