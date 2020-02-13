Preservatives and additives have been commonly used in producing packaged foods and beverages to increase shelf-life, and reduce the loss of taste or ingredients in the product before consumption. Common preservatives used in food production include benzoates, nitrites and sulphites.

Research studies have shown that consumption of preservatives over a period of time could have negative effects on human health. Preservative consumption could be a source of breathing problems like asthma and bronchitis, and some have been known to weaken heart cells, body tissues, and cause cancer.

Nigerian consumers are exposed to preservatives in some of the products they consume in polyethylene terephthalate (PET), or plastic bottles, as they are commonly called. Even beverages that are supposed to be “natural” and “beneficial” for human health, have been known to contain preservatives like Potassium Sorbate and Trisodium Citrate, which diminish some of the benefits of the beverage and cause harm to the body.

For food products that contain natural ingredients which promote the overall wellbeing of individuals, inclusion of harmful preservatives in the foods or drinks could negate most, if not all of the natural ingredients in the product. With this fact in mind, we decided to examine a few “natural” beverages sold in the Nigerian market.