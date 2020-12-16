To further deepen its bond with consumers across Nigeria this festive season, leading juice brand, Chivita, is activating the second edition of its “Juice Up this Season with Chivita” campaign. The aim of the campaign is to brighten the mood of the season and reinforce the Chivita brand as the perfect fruit juice complement for the holidays. The festive season brings with it lots of love, laughter, and family time. However, even at such a time, you cannot ignore your health. Chivita Juices are a great way to help maintain healthy habits during the sometimes indulgent holiday season.

In a year that has witnessed unprecedented health challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chivita Juices provide essential vitamins and minerals to support immune system function necessary to fight diseases. It is important for consumers to make smarter choices during this season and beyond by developing a healthy active lifestyle.

Brand Manager, Chivita, Ademola Mafikuyomi, stated that while the festive season this year might be a bit different, it is hopeful that the excitement it brings will remain the same. Chivita Juices will be there in moments of relaxation, indulgence and merriment to brighten the experiences.

“The festive season is more than a time for gift giving. It is a chance to reconnect with those you love most and create memories that will last throughout the New Year. The “Juice Up this Season with Chivita” campaign is a reminder to consumers to enjoy these special moments with their favourite Chivita juice brand,” he said.

This year’s “Juice Up this Season with Chivita” campaign will be executed across Radio, TV, Digital Platforms and Out of Home channels. Chivita range of juices – Chivita 100 per cent, Chivita Active, Chi Exotic, Happy Hour by Chivita and Chivita Ice Tea.