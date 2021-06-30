Nigeria’s leading fruit juice brand, Chivita, has launched a new communication campaign tagged Chivita with Meals. The campaign is designed to inspire consumers to continue enjoying the quality nourishment Chivita juices provide, and to associate Chivita with everyday meal moments through consumption of Chivita with their meals in-home or out of home.

The range of Chivita juices (Chivita 100%, Chivita Active, Chi Exotic, Happy Hour by Chivita, and Chivita Ice Tea) are a great combination of taste and nourishment which complement your everyday meals. The Chivita with Meals campaign therefore aligns with the popular trend amongst Nigerians who enhance their everyday dining experiences by complementing great tasting meals with nourishing beverages.

Complementing Chivita fruit juices, specifically anyone of the range of Chivita 100% healthy variants, with your breakfast meals is a good way to kick-start your mornings, as these products are packed with essential vitamins and minerals to boost your overall health. Drinking any of the Chivita fruit juices, for example Chivita Active or Happy Hour by Chivita, is a great way to finish off your meals & snacks. Deployed across different communication channels including Print, Digital, and Out of Home, the Chivita with Meals campaign will be executed in different cities and regions across the country. The visually stimulating images showing different, familiar meals which appeal and connect with the culture, traditions and ethnicity of the diverse Nigerian population.

The Chivita with Meals images have been mostly paired with 2 favourite products from the Chivita family – Chi Exotic and Chivita Ice Tea. According to Brand Manager, Mr. Oladapo Olanrewaju, “we developed our exciting communication in response to consumer feedback that tells us these 2 flavours are consumer favourites for pairing with meals, which gives them that great, pleasurable meal experience every day.”

Chivita range of fruit juices – Chivita 100%, Chivita Active, Chi Exotic, Happy Hour by Chivita, and Chivita Ice Tea – are the number one choice of fruit juices for Nigerian consumers. Not only are Chivita juices great tasting fruit juice beverages, they are also a daily source of nourishment, rejuvenation and refreshment, to individuals and Nigerian families.

Speaking on the newly launched campaign, CHI Limited Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, stated that, “The Chivita With Meals campaign aims to reinforce the fact that Chivita is the perfect fruit juice complement for your daily meals.”

“The Chivita with Meals campaign reminds health conscious consumers that Chivita has a range of healthy and nutritious fruit juice options that complement their daily meals and snacks. Any one of our Chivita fruit juices with your meal not only delights your taste buds, but also contributes to boosting your immunity and supporting your goal towards achieving good, optimum health,” she said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.