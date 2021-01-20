The acting director-general of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Dr. Francis Chizea, has reaffirmed his determination to consolidate on the achievements of the past leadership of the agency to strategically position the Nigerian space agency as a great asset and pride of the nation.

He made the remarks during an inspection tour of the ground receiving station at the headquarters of the agency in Abuja.

In a press statement, the head of media and corporate communications of NASRDA, Dr. Felix Ale, said the acting DG, who was accompanied on the inspection tour of the facility by top management staff of the agency, explained that the time is now to give the ground receiving station its befitting status as one of the most integral components of the agency.

Chizea stressed the need to bring together the various engineers and experts, particularly those that were specially trained on NigeriaSAT-1 and NigeriaSAT-2, to brainstorm and work in synergy to reposition the ground receiving station in line with its critical mandatory functions and obligations.

This, according to him, would assist in the on-going efforts in attaining of the policy and programmes of the agency.

The NASRDA boss, who appreciated the entire management and staff of the agency, said all hands must be on deck for the successful implementation of its various programmes and projects in the new year.