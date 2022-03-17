By Theodore Onyekwelu Omalu

The death of one’s parents is usually painful and leaves one with a deep sense of loss and deprivation. For the late John Omalu family in Urunnevo, Enugwu-Ukwu, the news of our dear mother’s death was devastating. Although she departed at the very ripe age of 87 years, we wished and prayed that she would attain 100 years and even more. However, death is an inevitable end for every mortal and Mummy has answered the call. We remain eternally grateful to our Almighty God for the fulfilled life she lived, for the great impact she made on our lives, the testimony of exemplary Christian life full of love, hospitality and goodwill to all.

Iyom Chizuo Caroline Chinwude Omalu was born in Aba on April 12, 1934, as the first child of seven children, into the family of Nwammadu Okoye (Ezenwa, Ochendo, Onwanetiliora) and Catherine Ekwutosi Okoye (Nwanyigbuefi, Mama Aba, Ochiliozua) of Umunri kindred, Obeagu village, Agukwu Nri, Anambra State, Nigeria.

She received her primary school education at Holy Rosary Primary School, Aba, where she excelled in her studies and graduated two years early with a distinction in her first school-leaving certificate. She was admitted into the Holy Rosary Secondary School, Aba, but, as fate would have it, her father, Nwammandu Okoye, died suddenly and unexpectedly from an illness that was wrongly diagnosed by his doctors.

Iyom gracefully gave up her education and made an ultimate sacrifice, like she always did in her entire life, to work and assist her mother to take care of her younger siblings, send them to school and pay for their education. She forfeited her education so that her siblings would be educated. Everyone who was blessed to encounter this good woman, Iyom Chizuo, would vividly acknowledge that she was a woman of immense love and peace, who never tired of making every sacrifice she could to alleviate the plight, pain and suffering of another soul.

She enrolled in a two-year trade school to learn how to become a seamstress, and as soon as she completed her training she began a tailoring business. She opened her first store in front of the family house at 29, Ehi Road, Aba. She burnt the midnight candle, worked hard and gave it her all to make a difference in the lives of her mother, brothers and sisters. She wholeheartedly assumed the role of her late father and helped to take care of her family. As expected, she became successful, given her brilliance and highly sophisticated intellect and intuition. In less than five years, her business had grown to three stores, with over 25 apprentices and 18 sewing machines of different brands and applications.

Despite her success, she remained humble and took care of her mother and her brothers and sisters who now took her like they would take a mother. She provided all she could and made every sacrifice that was necessary to see her younger siblings succeed. She denied herself even the most basic social life of her peers at such a young age. At a very young age, she had begun to answer to the call of Christ to be thy brother’s keeper. This she did all through her life. Iyom Chizuo was her mother’s keeper, her brother’s keeper, she was her sister’s keeper, she was her husband’s keeper, her children’s keeper, and the keeper of every soul whose path crossed hers. She extended her special gift of love and kindness to all.

Iyom Chizuo had many suitors who wanted to marry her, but her heart fell for a young mining engineer from Urunnevo, Enugwu-Ukwu, Oba John Donatus Amaechi Omalu. They got married in 1958 in Aba, at the same cathedral where Iyom Chizuo attended and practised her Roman Catholic faith. Oba John Omalu was working at the Federal Ministry of Mines and Power and was posted to the ministry’s state office in Jos, Plateau State. Oba John Omalu’s work in a federal ministry enabled them to live in different towns and states in Nigeria when he was transferred and posted across the country. In addition to Jos, they lived in Minna, Ibadan, Lagos, Enugu and Ilorin. With time, Iyom learnt to speak Hausa and Yoruba fluently, a very good example of a Wazobian Nigerian.

Iyom Chizuo and her dear husband, Oba John Omalu, who died in 2014, were blessed with seven children, Onyekwelu, Chinyelu, Uchenna, Ikemefuna, Chizoba, Ifeakandu and Kenechukwu, who are doing very well in their various stations in life. It is our wish that, in our next world, we will still become the offspring of this wonderful couple.

Iyom was simply called Mummy, and, yes, what a wonderfully good “Mummy” she was. She became the quiet strength, centre and pillar of her wonderfully blessed and successful family. All you need to do is to look at who her children are, and have become, and look at who her husband became. Luckily for us, her peaceful life permeated her family and we all lived as one united and peaceful unit. Iyom Chizuo was never the loud type; she was never the trouble-making type. She lived a very peaceful and deliberate life, and she loved boldly and quietly. She was as solid and impenetrable as diamond, yet she was as soft and cute as a puppy. She was as invigorating as the rising sun, yet as calming as the morning dew.

She loved, she loved, and she loved. Her heart and soul were pure. She was never miserly with love, and she made every sacrifice and denied herself of even the most basic conveniences of life so that the people around her would feel loved, have a sense of purpose and be happy. Her life’s focus was neither on the mundane vanities of life nor the possession of monetary wealth. But once someone teased her and asked her why she and her husband built only one house, she calmly and happily replied, look, each of my children is worth many skyscrapers. This was Iyom Chizuo. The more she gave, the more she received. She was ever happy and at peace with her life’s journey. She was simply one of the happiest persons you could have ever met. Her beautifully unique smile and dancesteps would brighten up every heart.

Mummy, we miss you. Mummy, we love you. Mummy, we cherish you. Mummy, we are deeply thankful for the gift of you, and we thank God for blessing us with you.

Mummy, rest in eternal peace. We shall all see you again. God will continue to bless you, even in the heavenly glory. Amen.