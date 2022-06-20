From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to join other world leaders to participate in the 26th Session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The 26th session of CHOGM which is taking place from 20th – 26th June, 2022, is scheduled to hold in Kigali, Rwanda.

The theme of the Summit is “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.”

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, said President Buhari will deliver remarks as a special speaker at the Summit on Malaria and Tropical Neglected Diseases, as well as during the Heads of Government and Business Leaders Roundtable titled “Future Cities: Sustainable Urbanization.”

“Other activities of the president will include bilateral meetings with some Commonwealth Leaders, on the sidelines of the event.

“The Summit has lined up activities for Ministers, Senior Government Officials, Business and Civil Society Organizations.

“Nigeria’s participation in CHOGM 2022, will afford her the opportunity to attract investments into critical sectors of the economy such as energy, agriculture, mining and solid minerals, ICT, Technology and Innovation. Nigeria will also seize the occasion to engage with Development Partners, Donor Agencies and the International Community with a view to addressing the challenge of Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases in the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will be accompanied to the Summit by the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs among other Ministers and top government officials,” Omayuli said.

