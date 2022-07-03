From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The major opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded arrangement to send powerful delegation to visit the aggrieved governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to pacify him over inability of the Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar to pick him as his running mate against all expectations.

The delegation will be led by Atiku along with Vice Presidential Candidate Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, P.D.P National Chairman, Senator Iyochia Ayu and his NWC, P.D.P BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibril, Representative of BoT membership, Current 13 P.D.P Governors, former P.D.P Governors, former P.D.P Ministers as well as some P.D.P Elders from Zones and States.

This was contained in a statement made available to Reporters in Kaduna by the PDP BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin on Sunday. Senator Jibrin, a Second Republic lawmaker said comments by some of PDP members and some prominent Nigerians on the choice of the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa as the Vice Presidential Candidate has become worrisome which needed to be addressed without further delay. “It is very important to note that Governor Wike is very responsible and very obedient member of P.D.P who assisted tremendously toward building the party to what it is today.

“We must therefore encourage him to never leave the party. In the light of the above, I want to appeal to all P.D.P members and leaders to shun away from unorthodox comments aimed at reducing and running down the party. We must come together and unite ourselves as earlier established by our founding fathers.

“We should therefore shun any bad comment aimed at dividing us. We must be ready to forget and forgive ourselves by encouraging Nigerians to continue supporting us and our party.

“It is my strong appeal to all current and former Governors, former Presidents of Nigeria not to add more fuel into the fire but to always try to quench the fire from spreading.

“I have noted with a great concern and great sense of feeling on the various recent comments coming from some of our PDP members and some prominent Nigerians on the choice of Chief Okowa the Governor of Delta State as the Vice Presidential Candidate, by the Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of our Party P.D.P the biggest party not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa.

“All the Comments and various submissions are very normal in any political set up in Nigeria today with P.D.P being the strongest and most prominent party that has all potentials to form Government in 2023. We must come back to our senses by all our members and all most responsible and respectful Nigerians by giving total support to the party to enable it form Government by holding all political positions in Nigeria in 2023. “It is therefore very necessary that when our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and our National Chairman, Senator Ayochia Ayu return to Nigeria very soon from abroad, the following must be done immediately”. Jibrin said.

The BoT Chairman however, expressed satisfaction with prominent Nigerians for supporting PDP over the years.

“May I say it loud that we support all our current PDP Governors for their greatest assistance to the party always.

“May I also specifically thank all our former Presidents of Nigeria especially, General Yakubu Gowon

General Olusegun Obasanjo

General Ibrahim Babangida

General Abdulsalami Abubakar

Mr. Ebele Jonathan Good luck and other leaders like

General Aliyu Gusau.

“All Present, former Party Chairmen in all the States, our National Assembly Members, past and present

BOT members, past and present, all our youths and women as well as

all Nigerians”.