Emma Njoku

Barely 48 hours to the famous Oji Ezinihitte Cultural Festival, tagged Chokoneze 2020, the euphoria of the event has enveloped Umuchoko and Umueze, the twin host autonomous communities, which make up the Chokoneze Ancient Kingdom.

The kolanut festival ranks among the biggest cultural events in the South East and holds on Wednesday, January 1.

Indigenes of Chokoneze within and outside the country have returned home en mass to be part of the festival.

When Daily Sun visited the twin host communities, banners and posters of different cultural groups and associations were seen on display at strategic locations welcoming Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, traditional rulers and other guests to the auspicious event. Various cultural dance troupes were also seen busy with rehearsals.

There were also last minute rush for souvenirs, like branded T-shirts, caps, mufflers and slippers designed with the customised uniform for the kola nut festival.

“The last time we witnessed such massive home-coming of our sons and daughters who live abroad was 13 years ago, when Chokoneze last hosted the Oji cultural festival,” the traditional ruler of Umuchoko Chokoneze Autonomous Community, Eze Nnanna Nwosu noted.

Meanwhile, his counterpart, Eze Mike Nwamara of Umueze Autonomous Community, has assured that arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free and successful festival.

“We have put in place necessary arrangement, including a robust security architecture, for a memorable Oji Ezinihitte Cultural Festival that will serve as a reference point in the years to come. We are ready for Chokoneze 2020,” Eze Nwamara said.